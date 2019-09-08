Reviewing Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA)’s and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)’s results

Since Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 15 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 3.50 N/A 0.39 31.68

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 9.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.1. The Current Ratio of rival Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.2. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 226.55% and an $30.5 average price target. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18 average price target and a 32.65% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. appears more favorable than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.5% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.6% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35%

For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.