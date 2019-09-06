Reviewing Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA)’s and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)’s results

Since Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 15 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 7 35.42 N/A -2.00 0.00

Demonstrates Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Synlogic Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Synlogic Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4% Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6%

Liquidity

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 while its Quick Ratio is 9.1. On the competitive side is, Synlogic Inc. which has a 11.5 Current Ratio and a 11.5 Quick Ratio. Synlogic Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Synlogic Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 241.16% and an $30.5 average price target. Competitively Synlogic Inc. has a consensus price target of $2, with potential downside of -22.48%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than Synlogic Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 85.5% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 82.8% of Synlogic Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 25.2% of Synlogic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99% Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97%

For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. was more bearish than Synlogic Inc.

Summary

Synlogic Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.