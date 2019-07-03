Reviewing Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA)’s and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)’s results

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 18 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -26.25 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -118.1% -82.7%

Liquidity

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 while its Quick Ratio is 9.1. On the competitive side is, PDS Biotechnology Corporation which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is $26, with potential upside of 87.32%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 73.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 27.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 8.38% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, 6.5% are PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.87% -11.22% -13.95% -24.22% 0% -46.21% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 28.59% 36.69% 5.6% -38% -57.03% 35.2%

For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend while PDS Biotechnology Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation on 6 of the 7 factors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.