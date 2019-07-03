Reviewing Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA)’s and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)’s results

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.03
|0.00
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-26.25
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-49.1%
|-44.4%
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|0.00%
|-118.1%
|-82.7%
Liquidity
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 while its Quick Ratio is 9.1. On the competitive side is, PDS Biotechnology Corporation which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to PDS Biotechnology Corporation.
Analyst Ratings
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average target price of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is $26, with potential upside of 87.32%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 73.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 27.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 8.38% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, 6.5% are PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.87%
|-11.22%
|-13.95%
|-24.22%
|0%
|-46.21%
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|28.59%
|36.69%
|5.6%
|-38%
|-57.03%
|35.2%
For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend while PDS Biotechnology Corporation had bullish trend.
Summary
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation on 6 of the 7 factors.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
