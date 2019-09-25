Reviewing Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA)’s and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -3043.52 N/A -1.24 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Mustang Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Mustang Bio Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4% Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 9.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.1. The Current Ratio of rival Mustang Bio Inc. is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.6. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Mustang Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Mustang Bio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s upside potential is 315.68% at a $35 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Mustang Bio Inc. is $7, which is potential 86.17% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than Mustang Bio Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Mustang Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.5% and 7.1% respectively. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, 39.58% are Mustang Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99% Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74%

For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend while Mustang Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.