Reviewing Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA)’s and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)’s results

Both Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 16 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 4 21.06 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and MediWound Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and MediWound Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4% MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 9.1 while its Current Ratio is 9.1. Meanwhile, MediWound Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and MediWound Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 MediWound Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 128.87% for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. with consensus price target of $26. MediWound Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $11.67 consensus price target and a 350.58% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that MediWound Ltd. seems more appealing than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and MediWound Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.5% and 37.1%. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 41.5% of MediWound Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99% MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54%

For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than MediWound Ltd.

Summary

MediWound Ltd. beats Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.