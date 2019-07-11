Reviewing Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA)’s and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s results

Both Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 18 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 130.63 N/A -5.48 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Iterum Therapeutics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -89.6% -72%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are 9.1 and 9.1. Competitively, Iterum Therapeutics plc has 7.6 and 7.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has an average target price of $26, and a 72.19% upside potential. On the other hand, Iterum Therapeutics plc’s potential upside is 161.54% and its average target price is $17. The results provided earlier shows that Iterum Therapeutics plc appears more favorable than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 73.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 75.9% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares. 8.38% are Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Iterum Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.87% -11.22% -13.95% -24.22% 0% -46.21% Iterum Therapeutics plc -7.69% -18.81% 20% 21.21% 0% 43.71%

For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend while Iterum Therapeutics plc had bullish trend.

Summary

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Iterum Therapeutics plc on 5 of the 8 factors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.