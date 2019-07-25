Reviewing Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA)’s and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)’s results

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 17 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00 Immunomedics Inc. 15 -5946.79 N/A -1.38 0.00

Demonstrates Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Immunomedics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4% Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -114.5% -56.8%

Liquidity

9.1 and 9.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Its rival Immunomedics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 15.9 and 15.9 respectively. Immunomedics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Immunomedics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Immunomedics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

$26 is Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 109.85%. On the other hand, Immunomedics Inc.’s potential upside is 57.65% and its consensus price target is $23.6. The information presented earlier suggests that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. looks more robust than Immunomedics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Immunomedics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.1% and 89.4% respectively. Insiders held 8.38% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Comparatively, Immunomedics Inc. has 7.19% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.87% -11.22% -13.95% -24.22% 0% -46.21% Immunomedics Inc. 2.97% -18.28% 4.41% -30.44% -20.54% 4.63%

For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend while Immunomedics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Immunomedics Inc.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.