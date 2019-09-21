Reviewing Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA)’s and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Gossamer Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4% Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 9.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.1. The Current Ratio of rival Gossamer Bio Inc. is 19.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 19.8. Gossamer Bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Gossamer Bio Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 279.61% and an $35 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Gossamer Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.5% and 72.1% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Comparatively, 1.1% are Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99% Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65%

For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend while Gossamer Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Gossamer Bio Inc. beats Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.