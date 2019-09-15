Reviewing Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA)’s and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)’s results

This is a contrast between Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -2.51 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4% G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2%

Liquidity

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 while its Quick Ratio is 9.1. On the competitive side is, G1 Therapeutics Inc. which has a 30.2 Current Ratio and a 30.2 Quick Ratio. G1 Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and G1 Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a consensus target price of $35, and a 279.61% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of G1 Therapeutics Inc. is $45, which is potential 17.68% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and G1 Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 85.5% and 93.3%. About 0.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99% G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56%

For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend while G1 Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

G1 Therapeutics Inc. beats Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.