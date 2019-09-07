Reviewing Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA)’s and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)’s results

We are comparing Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 15 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 9.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.1. The Current Ratio of rival Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is 13.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 13.6. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s consensus price target is $30.5, while its potential upside is 226.55%. Competitively the consensus price target of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is $24, which is potential 100.50% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. looks more robust than Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.5% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 0% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Competitively, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has 3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59%

For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -57.99% weaker performance while Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has 2.59% stronger performance.

Summary

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.