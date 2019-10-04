Reviewing Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA)’s and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)’s results

This is a contrast between Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|9
|0.00
|11.50M
|-3.03
|0.00
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|5
|0.00
|1.55M
|-1.16
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Edesa Biotech Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|125,958,378.97%
|-49.1%
|-44.4%
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|30,214,424.95%
|-51.1%
|-48.4%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are 9.1 and 9.1. Competitively, Edesa Biotech Inc. has 9.2 and 9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Edesa Biotech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Edesa Biotech Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 361.13% and an $35 average price target.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 85.5% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 25.9% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|-9.51%
|-11.61%
|-17.6%
|-35.38%
|-12.2%
|-57.99%
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|-1.21%
|-31.65%
|-21.79%
|-37.91%
|-44.29%
|-10.62%
For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Edesa Biotech Inc.
Summary
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Edesa Biotech Inc.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
