Reviewing Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA)’s and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)’s results

Both Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 15 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 41 1963.14 N/A -3.74 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. Its competitor CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Current Ratio is 15.8 and its Quick Ratio is 15.8. CRISPR Therapeutics AG can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s upside potential is 205.31% at a $30.5 consensus target price. CRISPR Therapeutics AG on the other hand boasts of a $62 consensus target price and a 30.39% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. seems more appealing than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.5% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 50% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42%

For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend while CRISPR Therapeutics AG had bullish trend.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats on 5 of the 8 factors Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.