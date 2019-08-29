Reviewing Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA)’s and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)’s results

Since Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 15 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 50 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8%

Liquidity

9.1 and 9.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Its rival Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s upside potential is 229.37% at a $30.5 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is $78.17, which is potential 102.30% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85.5% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 80.7% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 11.2% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -3.02% -0.51% -25.7% 12.38% 29.17% 16.39%

For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -57.99% weaker performance while Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has 16.39% stronger performance.

Summary

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.