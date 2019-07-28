Reviewing Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA)’s and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 17 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 9.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.1. The Current Ratio of rival Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is 5.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.7. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$26 is Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s average price target while its potential upside is 107.67%. Meanwhile, Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $25, while its potential downside is -9.71%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. seems more appealing than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.1% and 19.9% respectively. About 8.38% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 2.1% are Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.87% -11.22% -13.95% -24.22% 0% -46.21% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 17.11% 60.73% 151.64% 494.32% 557.14% 715.6%

For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend while Axsome Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.