Reviewing Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA)’s and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s results

This is a contrast between Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 9 0.00 11.50M -3.03 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 11 0.00 8.43M -2.19 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 125,272,331.15% -49.1% -44.4% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 76,289,592.76% -170.2% -52%

Liquidity

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 366.67% for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. with consensus price target of $35. On the other hand, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 90.27% and its consensus price target is $18. Based on the data given earlier, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.5% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 17.4% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, 22.3% are Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44%

For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend while Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.