Reviewing Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA)’s and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)’s results

We are contrasting Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 15 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 18.58 N/A -2.15 0.00

Table 1 highlights Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1%

Liquidity

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 while its Quick Ratio is 9.1. On the competitive side is, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. which has a 7.3 Current Ratio and a 7.2 Quick Ratio. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$30.5 is Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 226.55%. Competitively Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $20, with potential upside of 116.45%. Based on the data shown earlier, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than Amicus Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.5% and 0%. About 0.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44%

For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend while Amicus Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Amicus Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.