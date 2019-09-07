Reviewing Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA)’s and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s results

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 15 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 15.52 N/A -1.34 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and ADMA Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 9.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.1. The Current Ratio of rival ADMA Biologics Inc. is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.4. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s average price target is $30.5, while its potential upside is 226.55%. Meanwhile, ADMA Biologics Inc.’s average price target is $10.9, while its potential upside is 131.91%. The results provided earlier shows that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. appears more favorable than ADMA Biologics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.5% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 50.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares. About 0.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, ADMA Biologics Inc. has 7.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99% ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46%

For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend while ADMA Biologics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors ADMA Biologics Inc.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.