Reviewing Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS)’s and Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SG)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) and Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SG). The two are both Property & Casualty Insurance companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 3 1.31 N/A -0.98 0.00 Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. 12 0.66 N/A 0.05 234.69

In table 1 we can see Kingsway Financial Services Inc. and Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Kingsway Financial Services Inc. and Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 0.00% -55.7% -3.6% Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kingsway Financial Services Inc. and Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 39.5% and 1.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 11.9% of Kingsway Financial Services Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 3.11% 12.65% 22.67% 20% -10.97% -3.83% Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. 0% -2.54% -19.75% -28.13% 0% -13.53%

For the past year Kingsway Financial Services Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.

Summary

Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Kingsway Financial Services Inc.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Insurance Services, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insuredÂ’s responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft. The Insurance Services segment markets and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies. The Leased Real Estate segment owns the Real Property, which is subject to a long-term triple net lease agreement. The company offers its products and services to credit unions, consumers, and businesses through a network of independent agencies. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Toronto, Canada.