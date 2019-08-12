Reviewing Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS)’s and Its Peers results

As Property & Casualty Insurance company, Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.5% of Kingsway Financial Services Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.68% of all Property & Casualty Insurance’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has 11.9% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 6.91% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Kingsway Financial Services Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 0.00% -55.70% -3.60% Industry Average 4.76% 9.45% 2.90%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Kingsway Financial Services Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Kingsway Financial Services Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 588.24M 12.35B 34.83

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.78 1.83 2.55

As a group, Property & Casualty Insurance companies have a potential upside of -98.05%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 3.11% 12.65% 22.67% 20% -10.97% -3.83% Industry Average 2.91% 4.85% 8.86% 18.32% 16.01% 23.02%

For the past year Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has -3.83% weaker performance while Kingsway Financial Services Inc.’s peers have 23.02% stronger performance.

Volatility & Risk

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. is 121.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of -0.21. Competitively, Kingsway Financial Services Inc.’s competitors are 24.34% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.76 beta.

Dividends

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Kingsway Financial Services Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 3 of the 3 indicators compared to the company itself.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Insurance Services, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insuredÂ’s responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft. The Insurance Services segment markets and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies. The Leased Real Estate segment owns the Real Property, which is subject to a long-term triple net lease agreement. The company offers its products and services to credit unions, consumers, and businesses through a network of independent agencies. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Toronto, Canada.