Reviewing Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS)’s and FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) and FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 2 1.35 N/A -0.98 0.00 FedNat Holding Company 16 0.38 N/A 0.27 53.03

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. and FedNat Holding Company.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Kingsway Financial Services Inc. and FedNat Holding Company’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 0.00% -55.7% -3.6% FedNat Holding Company 0.00% 1.7% 0.4%

Volatility and Risk

Kingsway Financial Services Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 118.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its -0.18 beta. In other hand, FedNat Holding Company has beta of 0.74 which is 26.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kingsway Financial Services Inc. and FedNat Holding Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 FedNat Holding Company 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively FedNat Holding Company has a consensus target price of $24, with potential upside of 99.17%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 39.7% of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 67.2% of FedNat Holding Company are owned by institutional investors. About 12.7% of Kingsway Financial Services Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, FedNat Holding Company has 10.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 15.13% 9.16% 20.18% 5.38% -32.26% -4.53% FedNat Holding Company -4.47% -14.83% -22.38% -34.58% -26.32% -27.06%

For the past year Kingsway Financial Services Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than FedNat Holding Company.

Summary

FedNat Holding Company beats on 6 of the 8 factors Kingsway Financial Services Inc.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Insurance Services, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insuredÂ’s responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft. The Insurance Services segment markets and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies. The Leased Real Estate segment owns the Real Property, which is subject to a long-term triple net lease agreement. The company offers its products and services to credit unions, consumers, and businesses through a network of independent agencies. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company underwrites homeowner's multi-peril, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. It markets and distributes its own and third-party insurers' products, and other services through a network of independent and general agents. The company was formerly known as Federated National Holding Company and changed its name to FedNat Holding Company in May 2018. FedNat Holding Company was founded in 1991 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.