Reviewing Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS)’s and Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)’s results

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) and Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) compete against each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 3 1.28 N/A -0.98 0.00 Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. 71 1.21 N/A 3.67 18.65

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. and Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 0.00% -55.7% -3.6% Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 7.2% 1.4%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of -0.21 shows that Kingsway Financial Services Inc. is 121.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. is 40.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.6 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. and Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 39.5% and 92.7%. About 11.9% of Kingsway Financial Services Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.5% of Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 3.11% 12.65% 22.67% 20% -10.97% -3.83% Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. -4.29% -8.23% -11.39% 3.78% 10.21% 1.77%

For the past year Kingsway Financial Services Inc. had bearish trend while Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. beats Kingsway Financial Services Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Insurance Services, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insuredÂ’s responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft. The Insurance Services segment markets and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies. The Leased Real Estate segment owns the Real Property, which is subject to a long-term triple net lease agreement. The company offers its products and services to credit unions, consumers, and businesses through a network of independent agencies. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and workers compensation, general, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability risks. This segment distributes its products through a network of wholesale agents and brokers. Its International Operations segment offers coverage for long-tail casualty and general liability; catastrophe reinsurance, and direct and facultative excess reinsurance; professional indemnity, directors and officer's liability, and medical malpractice; and direct and facultative excess reinsurance, North American and international binders, and residential collateral protection for lending institutions. This segment also underwrites risks of general liability, international casualty, and motor treaties; and personal accident, aviation, cargo, yachts, and onshore and offshore marine insurance. It sells its reinsurance products through brokers and third-party intermediaries. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.