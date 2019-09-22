Reviewing Kingstone Companies Inc. (KINS)’s and Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:UVE)’s results

Since Kingstone Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) and Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:UVE) are part of the Property & Casualty Insurance industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingstone Companies Inc. 10 0.74 N/A -0.14 0.00 Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. 29 1.09 N/A 3.29 7.54

Table 1 demonstrates Kingstone Companies Inc. and Universal Insurance Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingstone Companies Inc. 0.00% -1.7% -0.6% Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 22.7% 6.7%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.6 shows that Kingstone Companies Inc. is 40.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 0.99 beta which makes it 1.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Kingstone Companies Inc. and Universal Insurance Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingstone Companies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Kingstone Companies Inc. is $17, with potential upside of 90.80%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kingstone Companies Inc. and Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 51% and 75.3% respectively. 9.5% are Kingstone Companies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.7% of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kingstone Companies Inc. 1.68% -4.83% -26.07% -48.48% -47.33% -52.06% Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. -5.7% -14.18% -17.19% -34.31% -43.89% -34.57%

For the past year Kingstone Companies Inc. was more bearish than Universal Insurance Holdings Inc.

Summary

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. beats Kingstone Companies Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company provides personal lines insurance products, such as homeowners, dwelling fire, 3-4 family dwelling package, cooperative and condominium, renters, equipment breakdown, service line endorsements, and personal umbrella policies; and commercial liability policies comprising small business retail, service, and office risks without residential exposure to business owners. It also offers for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, Payments, Inc., places contracts with a third party licensed premium finance company. Kingstone Companies, Inc. sells its products through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as DCAP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Kingstone Companies, Inc. in July 2009. Kingstone Companies, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is based in Kingston, New York.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company primarily underwrites homeownersÂ’ insurance products; and offers reinsurance intermediary services. It offers its products through a network of independent agents. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. also operates Universal Direct, a direct-to-consumer online platform, which enables homeowners to directly purchase, pay for, and bind homeownersÂ’ policies. The company was formerly known as Universal Heights, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. in January 2001. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.