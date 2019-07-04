Reviewing Kingstone Companies Inc. (KINS)’s and Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS)’s results

Since Kingstone Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) and Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) are part of the Property & Casualty Insurance industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingstone Companies Inc. 14 0.81 N/A 0.28 35.12 Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 2 1.28 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 highlights Kingstone Companies Inc. and Kingsway Financial Services Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kingstone Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) and Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingstone Companies Inc. 0.00% 6.6% 2.3% Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 0.00% -55.7% -3.6%

Risk and Volatility

Kingstone Companies Inc.’s 0.58 beta indicates that its volatility is 42.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a -0.18 beta which is 118.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Kingstone Companies Inc. and Kingsway Financial Services Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingstone Companies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Kingstone Companies Inc. is $17, with potential upside of 83.59%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 51.7% of Kingstone Companies Inc. shares and 39.7% of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. shares. Insiders owned 9.2% of Kingstone Companies Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 12.7% of Kingsway Financial Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kingstone Companies Inc. 2.16% -26.7% -41.63% -41.43% -42.04% -43.81% Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 15.13% 9.16% 20.18% 5.38% -32.26% -4.53%

For the past year Kingstone Companies Inc. was more bearish than Kingsway Financial Services Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Kingstone Companies Inc. beats Kingsway Financial Services Inc.

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company provides personal lines insurance products, such as homeowners, dwelling fire, 3-4 family dwelling package, cooperative and condominium, renters, equipment breakdown, service line endorsements, and personal umbrella policies; and commercial liability policies comprising small business retail, service, and office risks without residential exposure to business owners. It also offers for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, Payments, Inc., places contracts with a third party licensed premium finance company. Kingstone Companies, Inc. sells its products through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as DCAP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Kingstone Companies, Inc. in July 2009. Kingstone Companies, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is based in Kingston, New York.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Insurance Services, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insuredÂ’s responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft. The Insurance Services segment markets and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies. The Leased Real Estate segment owns the Real Property, which is subject to a long-term triple net lease agreement. The company offers its products and services to credit unions, consumers, and businesses through a network of independent agencies. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Toronto, Canada.