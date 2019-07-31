Reviewing Kingstone Companies Inc. (KINS)’s and Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR)’s results

Kingstone Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) and Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) compete against each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingstone Companies Inc. 12 0.74 N/A 0.28 35.12 Kemper Corporation 83 1.38 N/A 4.96 17.44

Demonstrates Kingstone Companies Inc. and Kemper Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Kemper Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Kingstone Companies Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Kingstone Companies Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Kemper Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingstone Companies Inc. 0.00% 6.6% 2.3% Kemper Corporation 0.00% 10.1% 2.6%

Risk and Volatility

Kingstone Companies Inc. has a 0.58 beta, while its volatility is 42.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Kemper Corporation is 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.24 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Kingstone Companies Inc. and Kemper Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingstone Companies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kemper Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Kingstone Companies Inc.’s upside potential is 100.47% at a $17 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Kemper Corporation’s consensus price target is $82, while its potential downside is -6.84%. Based on the results shown earlier, Kingstone Companies Inc. is looking more favorable than Kemper Corporation, analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kingstone Companies Inc. and Kemper Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 51.7% and 69.6% respectively. About 9.2% of Kingstone Companies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Kemper Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kingstone Companies Inc. 2.16% -26.7% -41.63% -41.43% -42.04% -43.81% Kemper Corporation -0.57% 4.27% 7.23% 13.6% 17.98% 30.28%

For the past year Kingstone Companies Inc. has -43.81% weaker performance while Kemper Corporation has 30.28% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Kemper Corporation beats Kingstone Companies Inc.

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company provides personal lines insurance products, such as homeowners, dwelling fire, 3-4 family dwelling package, cooperative and condominium, renters, equipment breakdown, service line endorsements, and personal umbrella policies; and commercial liability policies comprising small business retail, service, and office risks without residential exposure to business owners. It also offers for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, Payments, Inc., places contracts with a third party licensed premium finance company. Kingstone Companies, Inc. sells its products through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as DCAP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Kingstone Companies, Inc. in July 2009. Kingstone Companies, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is based in Kingston, New York.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. The companyÂ’s Property & Casualty Insurance segment provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses. This segment distributes its products through independent agents and brokers. The Life & Health Insurance segment provides life insurance, including permanent and term insurance, as well as supplemental accident and health insurance products; Medicare supplement insurance; and limited health insurance coverages, such as fixed indemnity and accident-only plans to individuals in rural areas. The company was formerly known as Unitrin, Inc. and changed its name to Kemper Corporation in August 2011. Kemper Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.