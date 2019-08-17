Reviewing Kingstone Companies Inc. (KINS)’s and Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)’s results

As Property & Casualty Insurance companies, Kingstone Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) and Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingstone Companies Inc. 12 0.67 N/A -0.14 0.00 Chubb Limited 143 2.16 N/A 8.11 18.86

Table 1 demonstrates Kingstone Companies Inc. and Chubb Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Kingstone Companies Inc. and Chubb Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingstone Companies Inc. 0.00% -1.7% -0.6% Chubb Limited 0.00% 7.7% 2.4%

Volatility & Risk

Kingstone Companies Inc.’s 0.6 beta indicates that its volatility is 40.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Chubb Limited’s beta is 0.73 which is 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kingstone Companies Inc. and Chubb Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingstone Companies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Chubb Limited 1 3 4 2.50

Kingstone Companies Inc. has a 111.18% upside potential and a consensus price target of $17. Competitively the consensus price target of Chubb Limited is $158.5, which is potential 1.99% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Kingstone Companies Inc. seems more appealing than Chubb Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kingstone Companies Inc. and Chubb Limited are owned by institutional investors at 51% and 93% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 9.5% of Kingstone Companies Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of Chubb Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kingstone Companies Inc. 1.68% -4.83% -26.07% -48.48% -47.33% -52.06% Chubb Limited 0.83% 3.38% 5.97% 15.09% 9.29% 18.32%

For the past year Kingstone Companies Inc. has -52.06% weaker performance while Chubb Limited has 18.32% stronger performance.

Summary

Chubb Limited beats on 7 of the 9 factors Kingstone Companies Inc.

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company provides personal lines insurance products, such as homeowners, dwelling fire, 3-4 family dwelling package, cooperative and condominium, renters, equipment breakdown, service line endorsements, and personal umbrella policies; and commercial liability policies comprising small business retail, service, and office risks without residential exposure to business owners. It also offers for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, Payments, Inc., places contracts with a third party licensed premium finance company. Kingstone Companies, Inc. sells its products through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as DCAP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Kingstone Companies, Inc. in July 2009. Kingstone Companies, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is based in Kingston, New York.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The companyÂ’s North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workersÂ’ compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine and construction risk, environmental and cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. Its North America Personal P&C Insurance segment offers affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s North America Agricultural Insurance segment provides multiple peril crop and crop-hail insurance; and coverage for farm and ranch property, as well as commercial agriculture products. Its Overseas General Insurance segment offers coverage for traditional commercial property and casualty, and specialty categories, such as financial lines, marine, energy, aviation, political risk, and construction risk, as well as group accident and health, and traditional and specialty personal lines. The companyÂ’s Global Reinsurance segment provides traditional and specialty reinsurance under the Chubb Tempest Re brand name to property and casualty companies. Its Life Insurance segment offers protection and savings products comprising whole life, endowment plans, individual term life, group term life, medical and health, personal accident, credit life, universal life, and unit linked contracts. The company was formerly known as ACE Limited and changed its name to Chubb Limited in January 2016 as a result of its acquisition of The Chubb Corporation. Chubb Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.