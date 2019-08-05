Reviewing Kingold Jewelry Inc. (KGJI)’s and SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)’s results

Kingold Jewelry Inc. (NASDAQ:KGJI) and SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) are two firms in the Gold that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingold Jewelry Inc. 1 0.02 N/A 0.65 1.09 SSR Mining Inc. 13 4.48 N/A 0.12 129.41

In table 1 we can see Kingold Jewelry Inc. and SSR Mining Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. SSR Mining Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Kingold Jewelry Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Kingold Jewelry Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than SSR Mining Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Kingold Jewelry Inc. and SSR Mining Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingold Jewelry Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 1.6% SSR Mining Inc. 0.00% 1.5% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

Kingold Jewelry Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 59.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.41 beta. SSR Mining Inc.’s -0.3 beta is the reason why it is 130.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Kingold Jewelry Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, SSR Mining Inc. which has a 4.4 Current Ratio and a 3 Quick Ratio. SSR Mining Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Kingold Jewelry Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Kingold Jewelry Inc. and SSR Mining Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingold Jewelry Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 SSR Mining Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of SSR Mining Inc. is $14.75, which is potential -11.30% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kingold Jewelry Inc. and SSR Mining Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.3% and 66.8% respectively. Kingold Jewelry Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 31.36%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.3% of SSR Mining Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kingold Jewelry Inc. 0.26% 13.64% -17.65% -7.89% -44% -11.39% SSR Mining Inc. -3.93% 17.65% 34.5% 12.9% 49.81% 27.38%

For the past year Kingold Jewelry Inc. had bearish trend while SSR Mining Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors SSR Mining Inc. beats Kingold Jewelry Inc.

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers a range of in-house designed products, including gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, and pendants. The company sells its products under the Kingold brand directly to distributors, retailers, and other wholesalers. Kingold Jewelry, Inc. is based in Wuhan, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

SSR Mining Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Pirquitas mine located in the province of Jujuy, northern Argentina; and the Seabee Gold Operation located near Laonil Lake, Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Silver Standard Resources Inc. and changed its name to SSR Mining Inc. in August 2017. SSR Mining Inc. was founded in 1946 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.