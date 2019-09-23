Reviewing Kingold Jewelry Inc. (KGJI)’s and Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL)’s results

Kingold Jewelry Inc. (NASDAQ:KGJI) and Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) compete against each other in the Gold sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingold Jewelry Inc. 1 0.02 N/A 0.65 1.09 Sibanye Gold Limited 4 0.00 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Kingold Jewelry Inc. and Sibanye Gold Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Kingold Jewelry Inc. and Sibanye Gold Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingold Jewelry Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 1.6% Sibanye Gold Limited 0.00% -10.3% -3.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.41 shows that Kingold Jewelry Inc. is 59.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Sibanye Gold Limited’s 104.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the -0.04 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kingold Jewelry Inc. is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, Sibanye Gold Limited has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Kingold Jewelry Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sibanye Gold Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.3% of Kingold Jewelry Inc. shares and 25.2% of Sibanye Gold Limited shares. About 31.36% of Kingold Jewelry Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kingold Jewelry Inc. 0.26% 13.64% -17.65% -7.89% -44% -11.39% Sibanye Gold Limited -7.75% 7.73% 34.44% 50.15% 97.57% 72.44%

For the past year Kingold Jewelry Inc. had bearish trend while Sibanye Gold Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

Kingold Jewelry Inc. beats Sibanye Gold Limited on 6 of the 8 factors.

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers a range of in-house designed products, including gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, and pendants. The company sells its products under the Kingold brand directly to distributors, retailers, and other wholesalers. Kingold Jewelry, Inc. is based in Wuhan, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the United States. The company operates through Gold and Platinum divisions. It owns and operates gold, uranium, and platinum group metals (PGM), including platinum, palladium, and rhodium operations and projects, as well as produces by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome. The company owns and operates four underground and surface gold operations in the West Witwatersrand region and the southern Free State province of South Africa; and underground and surface PGM operations in the Bushveld Igneous Complex in South Africa, the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe, and Montana in the United States. It also owns and manages extraction and processing facilities to produce gold dorÃ©; recycles PGMs from catalytic converters and other industrial sources; and operates a smelter and base metal refinery. Sibanye Gold Limited was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Westonaria, South Africa.