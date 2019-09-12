Reviewing Kingold Jewelry Inc. (KGJI)’s and Pershing Gold Corporation (:)’s results

As Gold companies, Kingold Jewelry Inc. (NASDAQ:KGJI) and Pershing Gold Corporation (:) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingold Jewelry Inc. 1 0.02 N/A 0.65 1.09 Pershing Gold Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kingold Jewelry Inc. and Pershing Gold Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Kingold Jewelry Inc. and Pershing Gold Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingold Jewelry Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 1.6% Pershing Gold Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.3% of Kingold Jewelry Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 21.46% of Pershing Gold Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 31.36% of Kingold Jewelry Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 34.49% are Pershing Gold Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kingold Jewelry Inc. 0.26% 13.64% -17.65% -7.89% -44% -11.39% Pershing Gold Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Kingold Jewelry Inc. beats Pershing Gold Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers a range of in-house designed products, including gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, and pendants. The company sells its products under the Kingold brand directly to distributors, retailers, and other wholesalers. Kingold Jewelry, Inc. is based in Wuhan, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Pershing Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold and precious metals primarily in Nevada. It focuses on the exploration of Relief Canyon properties covering an area of approximately 25,000 acres in Pershing County in northwestern Nevada. The Relief Canyon properties comprise approximately 948 owned unpatented mining claims, 120 owned millsite claims, 172 leased unpatented mining claims, and 2,235 acres of leased and 2,770 acres of subleased private lands. The company was formerly known as Sagebrush Gold Ltd. and changed its name to Pershing Gold Corporation in February 2012. Pershing Gold Corporation is based in Lakewood, Colorado.