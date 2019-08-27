Reviewing Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN)’s and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV)’s results

We are comparing Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kindred Biosciences Inc. 9 74.09 N/A -1.66 0.00 TrovaGene Inc. 3 23.12 N/A -8.48 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -47% TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% -145.6% -109%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.36 beta means Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s volatility is 64.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. TrovaGene Inc.’s 0.7 beta is the reason why it is 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Kindred Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.1 and a Quick Ratio of 8.7. Competitively, TrovaGene Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and has 3.8 Quick Ratio. Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TrovaGene Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 188.09% and an $20.31 average price target. Competitively TrovaGene Inc. has an average price target of $14, with potential upside of 621.65%. Based on the data given earlier, TrovaGene Inc. is looking more favorable than Kindred Biosciences Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66.6% of Kindred Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 8% of TrovaGene Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 5.87% of Kindred Biosciences Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of TrovaGene Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kindred Biosciences Inc. 5.9% -18.81% -21.25% -30.76% -49.1% -37.72% TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5%

For the past year Kindred Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than TrovaGene Inc.

Summary

Kindred Biosciences Inc. beats TrovaGene Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.