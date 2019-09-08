Reviewing Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN)’s and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kindred Biosciences Inc. 8 78.28 N/A -1.66 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Kindred Biosciences Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -47% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kindred Biosciences Inc. is 9.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.7. The Current Ratio of rival TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is 30.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 30.9. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

The upside potential is 161.30% for Kindred Biosciences Inc. with consensus price target of $18.5. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $28 consensus price target and a 45.61% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Kindred Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kindred Biosciences Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.6% and 34.5%. 5.87% are Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kindred Biosciences Inc. 5.9% -18.81% -21.25% -30.76% -49.1% -37.72% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12%

For the past year Kindred Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.