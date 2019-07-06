Reviewing Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN)’s and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kindred Biosciences Inc. 10 127.24 N/A -1.60 0.00 Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 2 7.13 N/A -1.58 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -47% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7%

Liquidity

9.1 and 8.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kindred Biosciences Inc. Its rival Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.3 and 11.3 respectively. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$21.08 is Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 155.83%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 56.8% of Kindred Biosciences Inc. shares and 78.5% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 5.4% of Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kindred Biosciences Inc. -2.28% 1.35% -14.2% -32.84% -6.25% -17.81% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 7.55% -11.63% -70.99% -83.76% -78.57% -64.81%

For the past year Kindred Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Kindred Biosciences Inc. beats Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.