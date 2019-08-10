Reviewing Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN)’s and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s results

Both Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kindred Biosciences Inc. 9 76.28 N/A -1.66 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 12 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00

Demonstrates Kindred Biosciences Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kindred Biosciences Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -47% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8%

Volatility and Risk

Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s current beta is 0.36 and it happens to be 64.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s 91.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.09 beta.

Liquidity

Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.1 and 8.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are 10.1 and 10.1 respectively. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Kindred Biosciences Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s consensus target price is $20.31, while its potential upside is 182.87%. Meanwhile, ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s consensus target price is $20, while its potential upside is 134.19%. The information presented earlier suggests that Kindred Biosciences Inc. looks more robust than ProQR Therapeutics N.V. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.6% of Kindred Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 68.5% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are owned by institutional investors. Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.87%. Comparatively, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has 20% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kindred Biosciences Inc. 5.9% -18.81% -21.25% -30.76% -49.1% -37.72% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36%

For the past year Kindred Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.