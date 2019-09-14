Reviewing Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN)’s and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)’s results

Both Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kindred Biosciences Inc. 8 84.39 N/A -1.66 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 97.96 N/A -1.58 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -47% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -165.8% -80.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.36 beta indicates that Kindred Biosciences Inc. is 64.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has a 2.2 beta which is 120.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 while its Quick Ratio is 8.7. On the competitive side is, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. which has a 9.2 Current Ratio and a 9.2 Quick Ratio. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $18, while its potential upside is 124.16%. Meanwhile, Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s consensus price target is $9, while its potential upside is 102.25%. The data provided earlier shows that Kindred Biosciences Inc. appears more favorable than Ocular Therapeutix Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 66.6% of Kindred Biosciences Inc. shares and 55.8% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares. Insiders held 5.87% of Kindred Biosciences Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.1% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kindred Biosciences Inc. 5.9% -18.81% -21.25% -30.76% -49.1% -37.72% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83%

For the past year Kindred Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Ocular Therapeutix Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Ocular Therapeutix Inc. beats Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.