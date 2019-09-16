Reviewing Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN)’s and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)’s results

Since Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|8
|84.39
|N/A
|-1.66
|0.00
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.17
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Kindred Biosciences Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-51.7%
|-47%
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-75.8%
|-71.5%
Volatility and Risk
Kindred Biosciences Inc. has a 0.36 beta, while its volatility is 64.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.89 beta.
Liquidity
Kindred Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.1 and a Quick Ratio of 8.7. Competitively, NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 and has 3.7 Quick Ratio. Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Kindred Biosciences Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66.6% and 3.1%. Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.87%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|5.9%
|-18.81%
|-21.25%
|-30.76%
|-49.1%
|-37.72%
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|21.82%
|48.97%
|109.05%
|95.38%
|35.83%
|195.35%
For the past year Kindred Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Kindred Biosciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.
