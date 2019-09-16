Reviewing Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN)’s and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)’s results

Since Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kindred Biosciences Inc. 8 84.39 N/A -1.66 0.00 NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights Kindred Biosciences Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -47% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5%

Volatility and Risk

Kindred Biosciences Inc. has a 0.36 beta, while its volatility is 64.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.89 beta.

Liquidity

Kindred Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.1 and a Quick Ratio of 8.7. Competitively, NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 and has 3.7 Quick Ratio. Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Kindred Biosciences Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66.6% and 3.1%. Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.87%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kindred Biosciences Inc. 5.9% -18.81% -21.25% -30.76% -49.1% -37.72% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35%

For the past year Kindred Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Kindred Biosciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.