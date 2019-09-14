Reviewing Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN)’s and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s results

Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kindred Biosciences Inc. 8 84.39 N/A -1.66 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 170.10 N/A -5.99 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -47% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kindred Biosciences Inc. is 8.7 while its Current Ratio is 9.1. Meanwhile, Iterum Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 4.4 while its Quick Ratio is 4.4. Kindred Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Kindred Biosciences Inc. is $18, with potential upside of 124.16%. Meanwhile, Iterum Therapeutics plc’s consensus price target is $17, while its potential upside is 172.00%. The information presented earlier suggests that Iterum Therapeutics plc looks more robust than Kindred Biosciences Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66.6% and 75.3%. About 5.87% of Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Iterum Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kindred Biosciences Inc. 5.9% -18.81% -21.25% -30.76% -49.1% -37.72% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74%

For the past year Kindred Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Iterum Therapeutics plc had bullish trend.

Summary

Kindred Biosciences Inc. beats Iterum Therapeutics plc on 5 of the 9 factors.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.