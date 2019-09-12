Reviewing Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN)’s and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)’s results

Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kindred Biosciences Inc. 8 73.78 N/A -1.66 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 13 47.05 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -47% Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1%

Risk and Volatility

Kindred Biosciences Inc. is 64.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.36 beta. Epizyme Inc. on the other hand, has 2.46 beta which makes it 146.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kindred Biosciences Inc. is 8.7 while its Current Ratio is 9.1. Meanwhile, Epizyme Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.5 while its Quick Ratio is 12.5. Epizyme Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Epizyme Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Kindred Biosciences Inc. has a 154.96% upside potential and an average target price of $18. Meanwhile, Epizyme Inc.’s consensus target price is $21.5, while its potential upside is 77.10%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Kindred Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Epizyme Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Epizyme Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.6% and 94.5% respectively. Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.87%. Comparatively, 0.2% are Epizyme Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kindred Biosciences Inc. 5.9% -18.81% -21.25% -30.76% -49.1% -37.72% Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26%

For the past year Kindred Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Epizyme Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Epizyme Inc. beats Kindred Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.