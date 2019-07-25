Reviewing Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN)’s and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s results

Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kindred Biosciences Inc. 9 101.25 N/A -1.60 0.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 7 14.04 N/A -2.54 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -47% Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -128% -58.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.36 beta indicates that Kindred Biosciences Inc. is 64.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s 44.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.56 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kindred Biosciences Inc. are 9.1 and 8.7. Competitively, Dynavax Technologies Corporation has 4.6 and 4.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

$20.31 is Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 215.37%. Meanwhile, Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s average price target is $27, while its potential upside is 770.97%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Dynavax Technologies Corporation seems more appealing than Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 56.8% of Kindred Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.6% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 5.4% of Kindred Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kindred Biosciences Inc. -2.28% 1.35% -14.2% -32.84% -6.25% -17.81% Dynavax Technologies Corporation 1.53% -2.07% -37.33% -45.16% -66.77% -27.54%

For the past year Kindred Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Dynavax Technologies Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Kindred Biosciences Inc. beats Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.