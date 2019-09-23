Reviewing Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN)’s and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)’s results

We are comparing Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kindred Biosciences Inc. 8 80.71 N/A -1.66 0.00 Aravive Inc. 6 15.83 N/A -7.90 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Aravive Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Aravive Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -47% Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4%

Risk and Volatility

Kindred Biosciences Inc. has a 0.36 beta, while its volatility is 64.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Aravive Inc. has a 2.19 beta and it is 119.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.1 and 8.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aravive Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Kindred Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aravive Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66.6% of Kindred Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 30% of Aravive Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 5.87% of Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Aravive Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kindred Biosciences Inc. 5.9% -18.81% -21.25% -30.76% -49.1% -37.72% Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08%

For the past year Kindred Biosciences Inc. has -37.72% weaker performance while Aravive Inc. has 86.08% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Kindred Biosciences Inc. beats Aravive Inc.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.