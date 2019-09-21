Reviewing Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN)’s and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kindred Biosciences Inc. 8 77.55 N/A -1.66 0.00 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 9 458.97 N/A -1.12 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -47% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8%

Volatility and Risk

Kindred Biosciences Inc. has a 0.36 beta, while its volatility is 64.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s beta is 2.43 which is 143.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kindred Biosciences Inc. are 9.1 and 8.7. Competitively, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has 18.2 and 18.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Kindred Biosciences Inc. has an average price target of $18, and a 137.15% upside potential. On the other hand, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s potential upside is 24.22% and its consensus price target is $8. The information presented earlier suggests that Kindred Biosciences Inc. looks more robust than Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 66.6% of Kindred Biosciences Inc. shares and 76% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares. About 5.87% of Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 11.22% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kindred Biosciences Inc. 5.9% -18.81% -21.25% -30.76% -49.1% -37.72% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. -8.28% 15.9% 106.94% 342.57% 185.32% 325.71%

For the past year Kindred Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. beats Kindred Biosciences Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.