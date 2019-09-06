Reviewing Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN)’s and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s results

Both Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kindred Biosciences Inc. 8 79.61 N/A -1.66 0.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 4 4.02 N/A -1.02 0.00

Table 1 highlights Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -47% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3%

Risk and Volatility

Kindred Biosciences Inc. has a beta of 0.36 and its 64.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s 55.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.55 beta.

Liquidity

Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.1 and 8.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Kindred Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00

Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s average target price is $18.5, while its potential upside is 156.94%. On the other hand, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s potential upside is 362.25% and its average target price is $7.5. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc seems more appealing than Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66.6% of Kindred Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 73.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. 5.87% are Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.22% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kindred Biosciences Inc. 5.9% -18.81% -21.25% -30.76% -49.1% -37.72% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -0.6% -9.86% -31.6% -29.4% -65.11% -42.78%

For the past year Kindred Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.