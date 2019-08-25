Reviewing Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.1% of Kinder Morgan Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.40% of all Oil & Gas Pipelines’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Kinder Morgan Inc. has 11% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 8.16% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Kinder Morgan Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinder Morgan Inc. 0.00% 6.70% 2.90% Industry Average 27.02% 28.36% 9.27%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Kinder Morgan Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Kinder Morgan Inc. N/A 20 20.54 Industry Average 553.35M 2.05B 17.96

Kinder Morgan Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Kinder Morgan Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinder Morgan Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.40 2.35 2.50 2.34

$21 is the consensus price target of Kinder Morgan Inc., with a potential upside of 7.31%. The competitors have a potential upside of 21.01%. The research analysts’ belief based on the results shown earlier is that Kinder Morgan Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Kinder Morgan Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kinder Morgan Inc. -0.15% -1.25% 5.26% 13.99% 16.17% 34.07% Industry Average 2.27% 5.05% 5.45% 13.99% 11.52% 19.39%

For the past year Kinder Morgan Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kinder Morgan Inc. are 0.4 and 0.3. Competitively, Kinder Morgan Inc.’s competitors have 1.10 and 1.02 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kinder Morgan Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kinder Morgan Inc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.83 shows that Kinder Morgan Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Kinder Morgan Inc.’s competitors are 16.65% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.17 beta.

Dividends

Kinder Morgan Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Kinder Morgan Inc.’s rivals beat Kinder Morgan Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities. The CO2 segment produces, transports, and markets CO2 for recovering crude oil from mature oil fields; and owns interests in/or operates oil fields and gas processing plants, as well as operates a crude oil pipeline system in West Texas. The Terminals segment owns and operates liquids and bulk terminals that transload and store refined petroleum products, crude oil, chemicals, and ethanol, as well as bulk products, including coal, petroleum coke, fertilizer, and steel and ore products; and owns tankers. The Products Pipelines segment owns and operates refined petroleum products, NGL, and crude oil and condensate pipelines; and associated product terminals and petroleum pipeline transmix facilities. The Kinder Morgan Canada segment owns and operates Trans Mountain pipeline system that transports crude oil and refined petroleum products from Edmonton, Alberta, and Canada to marketing terminals and refineries in British Columbia, Canada, and Washington; and jet fuel aviation turbine fuel pipeline that serves the Vancouver (Canada) International Airport. Kinder Morgan, Inc. owns interests in or operates approximately 84,000 miles of pipelines and 155 terminals. The company was formerly known as Kinder Morgan Holdco LLC and changed its name to Kinder Morgan, Inc. in February 2011. Kinder Morgan, Inc. was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.