Reviewing Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI)’s and Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP)’s results

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) and Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP), both competing one another are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinder Morgan Inc. 20 3.36 N/A 0.69 29.06 Green Plains Partners LP 15 3.47 N/A 1.82 8.35

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Kinder Morgan Inc. and Green Plains Partners LP. Green Plains Partners LP has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kinder Morgan Inc. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Kinder Morgan Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Kinder Morgan Inc. and Green Plains Partners LP’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinder Morgan Inc. 0.00% 4.6% 2% Green Plains Partners LP 0.00% -86.7% 64.4%

Volatility & Risk

Kinder Morgan Inc. is 9.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.91 beta. Competitively, Green Plains Partners LP’s beta is 0.47 which is 53.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kinder Morgan Inc. is 0.4 while its Current Ratio is 0.5. Meanwhile, Green Plains Partners LP has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. Green Plains Partners LP is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Kinder Morgan Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Kinder Morgan Inc. and Green Plains Partners LP can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinder Morgan Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Green Plains Partners LP 0 1 0 2.00

$20 is Kinder Morgan Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -3.33%. Green Plains Partners LP on the other hand boasts of a $17 consensus target price and a 18.30% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Green Plains Partners LP appears more favorable than Kinder Morgan Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 65.5% of Kinder Morgan Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 29.4% of Green Plains Partners LP are owned by institutional investors. About 10.6% of Kinder Morgan Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Green Plains Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kinder Morgan Inc. 2.39% 1.77% 7.47% 14.89% 21.03% 30.95% Green Plains Partners LP 1.03% -4.31% -1.2% 1.77% -9.97% 12.12%

For the past year Kinder Morgan Inc. was more bullish than Green Plains Partners LP.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities. The CO2 segment produces, transports, and markets CO2 for recovering crude oil from mature oil fields; and owns interests in/or operates oil fields and gas processing plants, as well as operates a crude oil pipeline system in West Texas. The Terminals segment owns and operates liquids and bulk terminals that transload and store refined petroleum products, crude oil, chemicals, and ethanol, as well as bulk products, including coal, petroleum coke, fertilizer, and steel and ore products; and owns tankers. The Products Pipelines segment owns and operates refined petroleum products, NGL, and crude oil and condensate pipelines; and associated product terminals and petroleum pipeline transmix facilities. The Kinder Morgan Canada segment owns and operates Trans Mountain pipeline system that transports crude oil and refined petroleum products from Edmonton, Alberta, and Canada to marketing terminals and refineries in British Columbia, Canada, and Washington; and jet fuel aviation turbine fuel pipeline that serves the Vancouver (Canada) International Airport. Kinder Morgan, Inc. owns interests in or operates approximately 84,000 miles of pipelines and 155 terminals. The company was formerly known as Kinder Morgan Holdco LLC and changed its name to Kinder Morgan, Inc. in February 2011. Kinder Morgan, Inc. was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.