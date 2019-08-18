Reviewing Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI)’s and Buckeye Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPL)’s results

This is a contrast between Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) and Buckeye Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPL) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Oil & Gas Pipelines and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinder Morgan Inc. 20 3.27 N/A 1.00 20.54 Buckeye Partners L.P. 37 1.66 N/A -0.60 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Kinder Morgan Inc. and Buckeye Partners L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Kinder Morgan Inc. and Buckeye Partners L.P.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinder Morgan Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 2.9% Buckeye Partners L.P. 0.00% -2.2% -1%

Volatility & Risk

Kinder Morgan Inc.’s 0.83 beta indicates that its volatility is 17.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Buckeye Partners L.P. is 31.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.69 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kinder Morgan Inc. is 0.3 while its Current Ratio is 0.4. Meanwhile, Buckeye Partners L.P. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Buckeye Partners L.P. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Kinder Morgan Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Kinder Morgan Inc. and Buckeye Partners L.P. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinder Morgan Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Buckeye Partners L.P. 0 4 1 2.20

Kinder Morgan Inc.’s upside potential is 4.32% at a $21 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Buckeye Partners L.P. is $39.4, which is potential -3.95% downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Kinder Morgan Inc. seems more appealing than Buckeye Partners L.P.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kinder Morgan Inc. and Buckeye Partners L.P. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 65.1% and 74.2%. About 11% of Kinder Morgan Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Buckeye Partners L.P. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kinder Morgan Inc. -0.15% -1.25% 5.26% 13.99% 16.17% 34.07% Buckeye Partners L.P. 0.31% 1.58% 24.57% 36.91% 21.27% 43.95%

For the past year Kinder Morgan Inc. was less bullish than Buckeye Partners L.P.

Summary

Kinder Morgan Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Buckeye Partners L.P.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities. The CO2 segment produces, transports, and markets CO2 for recovering crude oil from mature oil fields; and owns interests in/or operates oil fields and gas processing plants, as well as operates a crude oil pipeline system in West Texas. The Terminals segment owns and operates liquids and bulk terminals that transload and store refined petroleum products, crude oil, chemicals, and ethanol, as well as bulk products, including coal, petroleum coke, fertilizer, and steel and ore products; and owns tankers. The Products Pipelines segment owns and operates refined petroleum products, NGL, and crude oil and condensate pipelines; and associated product terminals and petroleum pipeline transmix facilities. The Kinder Morgan Canada segment owns and operates Trans Mountain pipeline system that transports crude oil and refined petroleum products from Edmonton, Alberta, and Canada to marketing terminals and refineries in British Columbia, Canada, and Washington; and jet fuel aviation turbine fuel pipeline that serves the Vancouver (Canada) International Airport. Kinder Morgan, Inc. owns interests in or operates approximately 84,000 miles of pipelines and 155 terminals. The company was formerly known as Kinder Morgan Holdco LLC and changed its name to Kinder Morgan, Inc. in February 2011. Kinder Morgan, Inc. was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, diesel fuel, heating oil, and kerosene; refined petroleum products, such as propane and butane, refinery feedstock, and blending components; and crude oil. This segment also provides crude oil services, including train loading/unloading, storage, and throughput; and turn-key operations and maintenance, asset development, and construction services for third-party pipeline and energy assets, as well as operates and/or maintains third-party pipelines. It owns and operates approximately 6,000 miles of pipeline located primarily in the northeastern and upper midwestern portions of the United States, and services 110 delivery locations; 115 active terminals that provide bulk storage and throughput services with aggregate storage capacity of 55 million barrels; and 2 underground propane storage caverns. The Global Marine Terminals segment provides marine accessible bulk storage and blending, rail and truck rack loading/unloading, and petroleum processing services through 7 liquid petroleum product terminals located in The Bahamas, Puerto Rico, and St. Lucia in the Caribbean; and the New York Harbor and Corpus Christi, Texas in the United States. The Merchant Services segment is involved in the wholesale distribution of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, natural gas liquids, ethanol, and biodiesel, as well as petroleum distillates, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, kerosene, and fuel oil. Buckeye GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Buckeye Partners, L.P. was founded in 1886 and is based in Houston, Texas.