Reviewing Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM)’s and Taubman Centers Inc. (NYSE:TCO)’s results

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) and Taubman Centers Inc. (NYSE:TCO) are two firms in the REIT – Retail that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimco Realty Corporation 18 6.98 N/A 0.49 39.28 Taubman Centers Inc. 48 3.91 N/A 0.89 45.53

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Kimco Realty Corporation and Taubman Centers Inc. Taubman Centers Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Kimco Realty Corporation. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Kimco Realty Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taubman Centers Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimco Realty Corporation 0.00% 8% 3.9% Taubman Centers Inc. 0.00% -83.1% 1.3%

Volatility and Risk

Kimco Realty Corporation’s current beta is 0.61 and it happens to be 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Taubman Centers Inc. is 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.73 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kimco Realty Corporation and Taubman Centers Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimco Realty Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Taubman Centers Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

The upside potential is 4.53% for Kimco Realty Corporation with average target price of $19.83. Competitively Taubman Centers Inc. has an average target price of $53, with potential upside of 27.90%. The data provided earlier shows that Taubman Centers Inc. appears more favorable than Kimco Realty Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93.8% of Kimco Realty Corporation shares and 0% of Taubman Centers Inc. shares. About 2.8% of Kimco Realty Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Taubman Centers Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kimco Realty Corporation 2.18% 7.02% 10.4% 10.78% 17.64% 31.13% Taubman Centers Inc. -1.67% 2.37% -19.89% -18.9% -33.86% -10.93%

For the past year Kimco Realty Corporation has 31.13% stronger performance while Taubman Centers Inc. has -10.93% weaker performance.

Summary

Taubman Centers Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Kimco Realty Corporation.

Kimco Realty Corporation is an independent real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets across North America. It is primarily engaged in acquisitions, development, and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. The firm also provides property management services relating to the management, leasing, operation, and maintenance of real estate properties. Kimco Realty Corporation was formed in 1966 and is based in New Hyde Park, New York with additional office all across North America.

Taubman Centers, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. As of June 30, 2005, the company owned a 63% managing general partnerÂ’s interest in The Taubman Realty Group Limited Partnership (the operating partnership). The operating partnership engages in the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition, development, and expansion of regional retail shopping centers and interests therein. As of August 23, 2007, it owned and/or managed 23 urban and suburban shopping centers in 11 states the United States. These centers are located in metropolitan areas, including New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, Detroit, Phoenix, Miami, Dallas, Tampa, Orlando, and Washington, D.C. The operating partnership also owns certain regional retail shopping center development projects, as well as approximately 99% of The Taubman Company LLC, which manages the shopping centers and provides other services to the operating partnership and to the company. Taubman Centers qualifies as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, the company would not be subjected to federal income tax to the extent it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. Taubman Centers was founded in 1950 by A. Alfred Taubman and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.