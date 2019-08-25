Reviewing Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM)’s and Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)’s results

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) and Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O), both competing one another are REIT – Retail companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimco Realty Corporation 18 6.68 N/A 0.49 39.28 Realty Income Corporation 71 16.47 N/A 1.33 52.12

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Kimco Realty Corporation and Realty Income Corporation. Realty Income Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Kimco Realty Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Kimco Realty Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Realty Income Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) and Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimco Realty Corporation 0.00% 8% 3.9% Realty Income Corporation 0.00% 5% 2.6%

Risk and Volatility

Kimco Realty Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.61 beta. Realty Income Corporation’s 0.12 beta is the reason why it is 88.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Kimco Realty Corporation and Realty Income Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimco Realty Corporation 0 3 2 2.40 Realty Income Corporation 0 2 2 2.50

Kimco Realty Corporation has a 7.44% upside potential and an average target price of $19.5. Meanwhile, Realty Income Corporation’s consensus target price is $73.75, while its potential upside is 1.72%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Kimco Realty Corporation is looking more favorable than Realty Income Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Kimco Realty Corporation and Realty Income Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93.8% and 71.5%. Insiders held roughly 2.8% of Kimco Realty Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Realty Income Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kimco Realty Corporation 2.18% 7.02% 10.4% 10.78% 17.64% 31.13% Realty Income Corporation -0.13% 1.73% -1.13% 2.43% 25% 9.79%

For the past year Kimco Realty Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Realty Income Corporation.

Summary

Realty Income Corporation beats on 8 of the 11 factors Kimco Realty Corporation.

Kimco Realty Corporation is an independent real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets across North America. It is primarily engaged in acquisitions, development, and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. The firm also provides property management services relating to the management, leasing, operation, and maintenance of real estate properties. Kimco Realty Corporation was formed in 1966 and is based in New Hyde Park, New York with additional office all across North America.

Realty Income Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States. The firm makes investments in commercial real estate. Realty Income Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Escondido, California.