Reviewing Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM)’s and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)’s results

Both Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) are REIT – Retail companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimco Realty Corporation 18 6.68 N/A 0.49 39.28 Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust 6 1.03 N/A -2.14 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kimco Realty Corporation and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimco Realty Corporation 0.00% 8% 3.9% Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Kimco Realty Corporation has a 0.61 beta, while its volatility is 39.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust’s beta is 1.2 which is 20.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Kimco Realty Corporation and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimco Realty Corporation 0 3 2 2.40 Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 7.44% for Kimco Realty Corporation with average price target of $19.5. On the other hand, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust’s potential upside is 49.57% and its average price target is $7. The data provided earlier shows that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust appears more favorable than Kimco Realty Corporation, based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93.8% of Kimco Realty Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 74.6% of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.8% of Kimco Realty Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 2.6% are Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kimco Realty Corporation 2.18% 7.02% 10.4% 10.78% 17.64% 31.13% Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust -5.08% -4.78% -0.99% -20.27% -42.61% 0.67%

For the past year Kimco Realty Corporation was more bullish than Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Kimco Realty Corporation beats Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust.

Kimco Realty Corporation is an independent real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets across North America. It is primarily engaged in acquisitions, development, and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. The firm also provides property management services relating to the management, leasing, operation, and maintenance of real estate properties. Kimco Realty Corporation was formed in 1966 and is based in New Hyde Park, New York with additional office all across North America.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PREIT) is a publicly owned equity real estate investment trust. The firm manages owns, manages, develops, acquires, and leases mall and power and strip centers primarily in the Eastern United States. It also provides management, leasing, and development services to affiliate and third party property owners. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust was founded in 1960 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.