Reviewing Kimball Electronics Inc. (KE)’s and Qualstar Corporation (NASDAQ:QBAK)’s results

Kimball Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) and Qualstar Corporation (NASDAQ:QBAK) have been rivals in the Diversified Electronics for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimball Electronics Inc. 15 0.32 N/A 1.63 9.73 Qualstar Corporation 6 1.01 N/A 0.50 10.32

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Kimball Electronics Inc. and Qualstar Corporation. Qualstar Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Kimball Electronics Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Kimball Electronics Inc. is presently more affordable than Qualstar Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Kimball Electronics Inc. and Qualstar Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimball Electronics Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 4.4% Qualstar Corporation 0.00% 14.4% 10.4%

Risk & Volatility

Kimball Electronics Inc.’s current beta is 1 and it happens to be 0.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Qualstar Corporation’s 64.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.36 beta.

Liquidity

Kimball Electronics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Qualstar Corporation are 3.6 and 2.6 respectively. Qualstar Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Kimball Electronics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kimball Electronics Inc. and Qualstar Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 62% and 16.6% respectively. Insiders held 3.75% of Kimball Electronics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.8% are Qualstar Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kimball Electronics Inc. 1.34% -0.56% 5.72% -0.38% -20.5% 2.65% Qualstar Corporation -3.18% -12.52% -7.5% -8.32% -30.84% -1.33%

For the past year Kimball Electronics Inc. has 2.65% stronger performance while Qualstar Corporation has -1.33% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Qualstar Corporation beats Kimball Electronics Inc.

Kimball Electronics, Inc., a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing durable electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety markets primarily in the United States, China, Mexico, Poland, Romania, and Thailand. Its engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services; rapid prototyping and new product introduction support; production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies; industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes; product design and process validation and qualification; reliability testing; assembly, production, and packaging of other related non-electronic products; supply chain services; and product life cycle management services. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

Qualstar Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power supplies under the N2Power brand; and data storage systems under the Qualstar brand worldwide. It offers switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages, or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems, and gaming devices. The company also provides automated magnetic tape libraries used to store, retrieve, and manage electronic data primarily in network computing environments, as well as provide data storage solutions for organizations requiring backup, recovery, and archival storage of critical data. Its tape libraries include cartridge tape drives, tape cartridges, and robotics that move the cartridges from their storage locations to the tape drives under software control. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, information technology departments, and small and medium businesses through distributor and reseller network, distributors, and independent outside sales representatives. Qualstar Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Simi Valley, California.