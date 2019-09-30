Reviewing Kimball Electronics Inc. (KE)’s and Its Rivals results

Kimball Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) is a company in the Diversified Electronics industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Kimball Electronics Inc. has 62% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 52.90% institutional ownership for its peers. 3.75% of Kimball Electronics Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.49% of all Diversified Electronics companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Kimball Electronics Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimball Electronics Inc. 168,645,251.40% 8.40% 4.40% Industry Average 60.16% 14.76% 9.23%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Kimball Electronics Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Kimball Electronics Inc. 24.15M 14 9.73 Industry Average 182.07M 302.65M 19.49

Kimball Electronics Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Kimball Electronics Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimball Electronics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.40 1.53 2.79

The peers have a potential upside of 87.80%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Kimball Electronics Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kimball Electronics Inc. 1.34% -0.56% 5.72% -0.38% -20.5% 2.65% Industry Average 2.96% 5.46% 12.91% 30.56% 25.80% 45.28%

For the past year Kimball Electronics Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kimball Electronics Inc. are 2 and 1.2. Competitively, Kimball Electronics Inc.’s peers have 3.60 and 2.69 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kimball Electronics Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kimball Electronics Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Kimball Electronics Inc. has a beta of 1 and its 0.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Kimball Electronics Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.23 which is 22.86% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Kimball Electronics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Kimball Electronics Inc.’s competitors beat Kimball Electronics Inc. on 7 of the 6 factors.

Kimball Electronics, Inc., a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing durable electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety markets primarily in the United States, China, Mexico, Poland, Romania, and Thailand. Its engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services; rapid prototyping and new product introduction support; production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies; industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes; product design and process validation and qualification; reliability testing; assembly, production, and packaging of other related non-electronic products; supply chain services; and product life cycle management services. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.