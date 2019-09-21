Reviewing Kimball Electronics Inc. (KE)’s and Intevac Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)’s results

This is a contrast between Kimball Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) and Intevac Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Diversified Electronics and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimball Electronics Inc. 15 0.32 N/A 1.63 9.73 Intevac Inc. 5 1.24 N/A 0.25 20.56

In table 1 we can see Kimball Electronics Inc. and Intevac Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Intevac Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Kimball Electronics Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Kimball Electronics Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intevac Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kimball Electronics Inc. and Intevac Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimball Electronics Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 4.4% Intevac Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 5.3%

Risk & Volatility

Kimball Electronics Inc. is 0.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1. Competitively, Intevac Inc.’s beta is 0.2 which is 80.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kimball Electronics Inc. is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 2. Meanwhile, Intevac Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Intevac Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Kimball Electronics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Kimball Electronics Inc. and Intevac Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimball Electronics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Intevac Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Intevac Inc. has an average target price of $7, with potential upside of 32.58%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 62% of Kimball Electronics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 65.8% of Intevac Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Kimball Electronics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.75%. Comparatively, 3.2% are Intevac Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kimball Electronics Inc. 1.34% -0.56% 5.72% -0.38% -20.5% 2.65% Intevac Inc. 5.11% 8.21% 3.21% -3.02% 14.22% -1.72%

For the past year Kimball Electronics Inc. had bullish trend while Intevac Inc. had bearish trend.

Kimball Electronics, Inc., a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing durable electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety markets primarily in the United States, China, Mexico, Poland, Romania, and Thailand. Its engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services; rapid prototyping and new product introduction support; production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies; industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes; product design and process validation and qualification; reliability testing; assembly, production, and packaging of other related non-electronic products; supply chain services; and product life cycle management services. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

Intevac, Inc. provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Thin-film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-film Equipment segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services disk sputtering systems, etch and deposition systems, and disk lubrication systems; and offers upgrades, and spares and consumables, as well as provides process and applications support, customer training, installation, start-up assistance, and post-installation service support services. It also provides INTEVAC MATRIX physical vapor deposition systems used in various steps in the manufacture of solar cells, including fabricating electrical contacts and conductor layers, depositing reflective layers, and growing transparent conductive oxide layers; and INTEVAC MATRIX and ENERGi implant systems for solar photovoltaic markets. In addition, this segment also INTEVAC VERTEX display cover panel systems. The Photonics segment develops, manufactures, and sells digital-optical products for the capture and display of low-light images; and offers digital sensors, cameras, and systems for government applications. This segment also provides MicroVista product line of commercial compact and lightweight low-light complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor cameras, which provide high sensitivity in the ultraviolet, visible, or near infrared regions of the spectrum for use in industrial inspection, bio-medical, and scientific applications. The company sells its products through direct sales force and distributors. Intevac, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.