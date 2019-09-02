Reviewing Kimball Electronics Inc. (KE)’s and Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)’s results

Both Kimball Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) and Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) are Diversified Electronics companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimball Electronics Inc. 15 0.28 N/A 1.63 9.73 Corning Incorporated 32 1.82 N/A 2.32 13.24

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Kimball Electronics Inc. and Corning Incorporated. Corning Incorporated is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Kimball Electronics Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Kimball Electronics Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Kimball Electronics Inc. and Corning Incorporated’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimball Electronics Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 4.4% Corning Incorporated 0.00% 17.9% 7.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 1 beta indicates that Kimball Electronics Inc. is 0.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Corning Incorporated has a 1.16 beta which is 16.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kimball Electronics Inc. are 2 and 1.2. Competitively, Corning Incorporated has 2.1 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Corning Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kimball Electronics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kimball Electronics Inc. and Corning Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimball Electronics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Corning Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Corning Incorporated has an average price target of $32.25, with potential upside of 15.80%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kimball Electronics Inc. and Corning Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 62% and 73.4% respectively. 3.75% are Kimball Electronics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Corning Incorporated has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kimball Electronics Inc. 1.34% -0.56% 5.72% -0.38% -20.5% 2.65% Corning Incorporated -9.08% -9.88% -4.83% -8.26% -6.65% 1.79%

For the past year Kimball Electronics Inc. was more bullish than Corning Incorporated.

Summary

Corning Incorporated beats on 11 of the 11 factors Kimball Electronics Inc.

Kimball Electronics, Inc., a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing durable electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety markets primarily in the United States, China, Mexico, Poland, Romania, and Thailand. Its engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services; rapid prototyping and new product introduction support; production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies; industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes; product design and process validation and qualification; reliability testing; assembly, production, and packaging of other related non-electronic products; supply chain services; and product life cycle management services. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences. The Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for liquid crystal displays (LCDs) used in LCD televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors. The Optical Communications segment manufactures optical fiber and cable; and hardware and equipment products comprising cable assemblies, fiber optic hardware and connectors, optical components and couplers, closures, network interface devices, and other accessories for various carrier network applications. This segment also offers subscriber demarcation, connection and protection devices, passive solutions, and outside plant enclosures; and coaxial RF interconnects for the cable television industry and microwave applications. The Environmental Technologies segment manufactures ceramic substrates and filter products for emissions control in mobile and stationary, and gasoline and diesel applications. The Specialty Materials segment manufactures products that provide approximately 150 material formulations for glass, glass ceramics, and fluoride crystals. The Life Sciences segment manufactures and supplies scientific laboratory products consisting of consumables, such as plastic vessels, specialty surfaces, and media, as well as general labware and equipment for cell culture research, bioprocessing, genomics, drug discovery, microbiology, and chemistry; and develops and produces technologies for biologic drug production markets. The company was formerly known as Corning Glass Works and changed its name to Corning Incorporated in April 1989. Corning Incorporated was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Corning, New York.